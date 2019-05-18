Weather

Say Goodbye to Spring

A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere is expected to linger over the southeastern United States this weekend and throughout most of next week. Some cities will likely flirt with maximum temperature records for today's date, and we anticipate much of the Triangle will reach the lower 90s.

Tomorrow will be another hot day across the Triangle as the ridge remains parked in place. Temperatures will once again top out right around the 90-degree Fahrenheit mark for the Raleigh/Durham area under a mostly sunny sky.

Monday will continue the hot and dry trend once again. A weak cool front will be over the regions, which could trigger a shower or thunderstorm late in the day or evening.

Tuesday, that cool front may drift to our south, allowing less humid air to filter into the region Tuesday night. Therefore, nighttime temperatures will run a couple degrees lower, and it will be more comfortable.

Moderately humid conditions will follow on Wednesday before building again on a southerly flow Thursday and Friday. Otherwise, it'll be dry and hot. Temperatures will continue to flirt with the 90-degree mark as we round out the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday should be the best shots at reaching/exceeding the 90-degree mark.

Have a great weekend!

Steve




