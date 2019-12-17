Rain and clouds will clear tonight a cold front pushes east. Lows will drop to the low 30s across central North Carolina.Canadian high pressure will keep things sunny and cold during the rest of the week. Highs will drop to the 40s, and lows will dip to the 20s early Thursday and Friday.As we head into the weekend an area of low pressure will track north from the Gulf of Mexico. Right now there's still some uncertainty regarding rain chances. The GFS, American model, keeps the low south of our area which would mean a mainly dry weekend. However, the European model tracks the low farther north bringing in rain Sunday.For now we're expecting a small chance for an isolated shower this weekend. We'll let you know if that changes.Mild weather returns around Christmas. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell