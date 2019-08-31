'A big, mad dash:' Florida hurricane evacuees track storm from Wake County

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Duke and Judi Bickmore spent Friday evening unwinding at a relative's home in Garner. The couple is not sure how long they're staying, or what's packed in suitcases for that matter. They hastily hit the road and left their central Florida home before sunrise ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
"It was a big, mad dash," Judi said. "I kept running from one thing to another."
They only had a few hours to pack clothes and board up their ranch, which is south of Port Canaveral.
"I was beat by the time I was done," Duke said.
Judi added: "It was a little insane."
When the storm was flirting with Category 4 strength, which it reached Friday evening, Duke made the call to leave.
"I said 'No, no way,''' he explained.
The Bickmores are planning to keep an eye on the hurricane and the damage it might cause through their home surveillance system.
Their concerns are warranted since a tropical storm did a number on their home years ago and they had to rebuild.
Now, the two are crossing their fingers and hoping they won't have to again tear down all the walls and make major fixes.
"Every room got flooded the last time," Duke said
