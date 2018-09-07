The upper-level ridge holds on for one more day today with partly to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures again will be close to 90 with continued high humidity.A cool front, that moves into northern Virginia today, will sink south Saturday. This brings a few showers and thunderstorms to the area, mainly in the afternoon. Most everyone should receive at least some rain Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.That front parks itself just south of the Triangle for Sunday. A more east-northeast flow, plenty of clouds around, and at least a shower or thunderstorm in many places, will keep high temperatures down into the 80s.The front moves back to the north by Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing warmer air to mix with clouds and sun and parts of the area getting a thunderstorm, especially in the afternoon.Florence has weakened quite a bit since yesterday, and some additional weakening can occur as it continues to encounter moderate southwest shear into Saturday. After that, the shear is expected to weaken and Florence will also encounter warmer waters.This will allow for strengthening to occur into the weekend and it will become a major hurricane again.Florence is not a threat to land through the weekend, but could threaten Bermuda early next week.A large ridge north of the storm is expected to remain in place and keep Florence on a west-northwest track even after Monday.So far the consensus of the models has Florence staying off the coast. However, a slight deviation either way can make a huge difference in the outcome. All residents from Bermuda, and the U.S east coast, should closely monitor the developments, especially by .the end of the weekend and Monday. No matter where Florence travels, the surf will be on the increase over the weekend into early next week with dangerous rip currents likely.Have a great weekend!Bigweather