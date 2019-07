Extreme heat likely killed A/C technician found in attic of Arizona home, firefighters say

ARIZONA -- The extreme heat gripping much of the nation is suspected in the death of an air conditioning service technician working in a sweltering attic.Authorities in a Phoenix, Arizona, suburb said the unidentified repairman was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead, KNXV reports.Firefighters said his death appears to be heat-related, but a medical examiner will confirm the official cause.The homeowners made the discovery Thursday night after not hearing from the man for about 30 minutes.His death came on a day where outside temperatures soared well above 100 degrees in the Phoenix area.Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.There were 108 hot weather deaths in the U.S. in 2018.