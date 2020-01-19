Warmer Today

As a cold front sweeps across the state it will take the wet weather with it. As a result we dry things out today with skies turning out mostly sunny. There will be a gusty west to northwest breeze throughout the day which will filter in typically cool air.Winds will gradually die out tonight, but there will still be a breeze as high pressure builds in from the west. Much colder air will overspread the Triangle with many locations dipping well down into the 20s.High pressure will be in control heading into the new week. This will bring sunny days and clear nights through at least Wednesday. Temperatures will be a good 10 degrees Fahrenheit below average during the day despite the sunshine.High pressure will remain locked in over the Carolinas Thursday, but the cold air will grow stale, so most temperatures will start a moderating trend.High pressure will give way to a storm system developing over the Deep South with more clouds for Friday and the return of some rain for the upcoming weekend.Have a great Sunday!Bigweather