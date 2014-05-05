Weather

A Cold Rain Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Light rain is expected to taper off throughout the morning today as a low pressure that arrived overnight shifts east over the Atlantic. Some showers are expected to linger into the afternoon; cloudy conditions are expected this afternoon into tonight with a clearing overnight sky.

Overall rainfall totals from this system will generally range from 0.20-0.40 of an inch throughout the Triangle, with lower amounts expected to the west across the Piedmont due to down sloping winds off the Appalachians.


Colder air, rushing in from the northwest, will usher in a chillier weather pattern for the next couple of days despite skies turning out sunny tomorrow; highs are forecast to remain in the upper 40s this afternoon, and middle 40s tomorrow afternoon for most of the Triangle.

With a clear sky, light wind is expected at night, overnight low temperatures will dive below freezing and into the upper 20s tonight, and into the lower and middle 20s tomorrow night.

A change in the weather pattern will occur for the middle and end of the week as high pressure builds back in over the region. Near-normal temperatures will set back in on Wednesday, but warming will continue into the weekend as this high shifts to the east over the Atlantic, promoting a southerly flow with warm air advection. Temperatures by the end of the week are expected to match those typical of a mild late-October day!

A cold front will swing through the region Saturday, producing a couple of showers into early Sunday. Another cooldown will replace this system Sunday into early next week as temperatures return to seasonable levels.


Have a great week!

Big Weather

