More Rain Friday

A front will start to push into the state Friday sparking scattered showers and storms. There's a chance for an isolated severe storm. Right now, most of the area is under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main threat.The front will stall to the south and southeast this weekend, so we see more clouds around and it will not be as hot. Highs will reach the upper 70s running well below average for this time of the year. A few showers, and a thunderstorm can still linger, especially to the east and southeast of the Triangle.During the start of next week highs will still stay in the lower 80s. By mid-week temperatures will start to heat back up to near 90 degrees.The other feature we will have to watch is low pressure currently near the Bahamas. This low will curve northward over the weekend into early next week, likely passing just offshore of eastern North Carolina. Some tropical development of this low will be possible through the weekend, but most of the showers and thunderstorms associated with this low should remain to our east. However, it could put a damper on those with beach plans in eastern North Carolina over the weekend into early next week and stir up rip currents along the Carolina coast.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell