For all the little ghouls and goblins celebrating Halloween on Saturday in central North Carolina, don't be scared off by Tropical Storm Zeta.
What's left of Zeta will bring us rain on Thursday, and a cold front will bring more rain Friday. Thankfully, the rain will be out of here just in time for Halloween.
High pressure will settle in ushering in unseasonably cool temperatures. High temperatures on Saturday afternoon will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.
The weather will be clear and cool Saturday night. The kids might need a light jacket during trick-or-treating due to temperatures dropping to the 50s.
Although there have been federal and state warnings against going door-to-door trick-or-treating, cities like Raleigh and Durham have planned some alternate, safer activities like a scarecrow walk or trunk or treat trail. In Pittsboro, there's a spooky drive-thru that's sure to entertain and frighten.
Also, don't forget to turn back the clocks on Sunday morning. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 1.
A dry and cool Halloween in store for central North Carolina
