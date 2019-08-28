Weather

Nice Weather Thursday!

A cold front will spark a few showers across the area this evening, but most of us will stay dry. Nice weather arrives behind the front Thursday. Drier air will filter into the state making in feel pleasant for this time of the year. Highs will reach the mid 90s across the area.

Sunny and dry weather sticks around through Saturday due to high pressure.

By Sunday, rain chances will go up slightly Sunday as moisture increases.

Heading into next week highs will be seasonable reaching the low 80s. There's some uncertainty regarding rain chances due the the track of Dorian. We'll keep you updated!

Dorian is now a Hurricane and it's expected to near Florida as a category 3 storm. Right now we're still not out of the clear yet in North Carolina. Some models are showing a curve north. Until then it's great to make sure you already have a hurricane kit in place.



Have a great evening!

Brittany Bell



