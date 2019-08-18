Hot & Humid This Week

The weather will be largely quiet tonight with warm and muggy conditions remaining in place. Patchy fog is possible due to the moisture still in place across the area.The overall pattern will not change much tomorrow as the weather will remain seasonably hot and humid. However, a disturbance nearing from the north and surge of low-level moisture will be enough to trigger an afternoon and early evening thunderstorm in the region.Tuesday will be more of the same, but it could become a little more active in the afternoon. A disturbance will drift northward that will help with the development in the afternoon hours.There will not be much of a trigger for shower or thunderstorm development Wednesday with the majority of the day rain-free under clouds and sunshine. A cold front will near from the northwest Wednesday night into Thursday, which will bring an increased chance for shower and thunderstorm activity followed by cooler air to round out the week and into the weekend.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell