Warmer Tomorrow

Our cool weather pattern is about to change a bit, and chances for showers will increase tomorrow as cold front approaches.The cold front will help set off some showers and a few storms tomorrow afternoon and evening, but the coverage should not be more than 30 or 40 per cent. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s to near 90.After the front moves offshore tomorrow evening, skies will clear and a slightly cooler and much less humid air mass will move in for Thursday. With low humidity and lots of sun, highs on Thursday will be in the mid and upper 80s.High pressure will keep Friday and Saturday dry with lots of sun and low humidity. As we head into Saturday and Sunday, the chance for some showers and storms will return, but mainly in the afternoon and evening.Right now, it appears that Tropical Storm Dorian will remain well south of North Carolina through the holiday weekend. If you have plans to be in Florida for the holiday weekend, keep abreast of the storm. It is forecast to make landfall as a strong tropical storm on Florida's east coast during the day Sunday.Have a great evening,Chris