Hot & Humid This Week

The weather will remain warm and very humid over the next few days. Afternoon showers and storms will pop up from the heat of the day and moisture flow in from a south wind.

Not much change is expected to happen as we progress into mid-week. Temperatures will remain in the 90s with a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon hours.

There just won't be much to trigger a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday with the majority of the day rain-free under clouds and sunshine.

A cold front will come from the northwest Wednesday night into Thursday, which will bring an increased chance for shower and thunderstorm activity followed by cooler air to round out the week and into the weekend.

Have a great week!

Bigweather




