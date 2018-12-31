A warm front moving northward through North Carolina is helping to bring lots of clouds. However, most of the precipitation associated with the front is now well north of central North Carolina.Given a broad, southerly, low-level wind flow temperatures will continue to rise through the 60s overnight. Quite unusual for early New Year's morning. The record for the highest low temperature for Jan. 1 is 55 from 1979. That has a good chance of being broken. There can be a few hit-and-miss showers around the region overnight, but the bottom line for any New Year's Eve outdoor events is it will be unusually warm and revelers may want to have an umbrella or rain jacket handy.Weather maps show a strengthening storm system moving northeast into the northern Ohio Valley. This storm should be near Detroit early this evening with a trailing cold front southward into the western Gulf of Mexico.This cold front is projected to move through central North Carolina Tuesday afternoon. However, the upper-level system supporting the front will be well to the north. A strong upper-level high pressure area centered over the Bahamas and another strong upper-level storm diving into the southwest U.S. will help bring a broad southwest upper-level wind flow over the Carolinas tomorrow and through the rest of the week.This broad, southwest upper-level wind flow will cause the cold front coming through tomorrow to slow down and stall just south of the Triangle. This will keep the region unseasonably warm through the rest of the week. This will also bring the region more opportunity for wet weather later this week.Dry weather is expected tomorrow night and during the day Wednesday with perhaps some breaks in the clouds. The Upper-level storm system moving into the southwest U.S. will slowly move northeast into the southern High Plains between Wednesday and Thursday. Pieces of upper-level energy or short-wave impulses will track within the broad, southwest, upper-level flow through the lower Mississippi Valley and into the southeast U.S. along the periphery of the strong upper-level high centered over the Bahamas. This should lead to the development of more rain across the region Wednesday night and Thursday.On Friday, the upper-level storm system with its surface storm will move eastward across the lower Mississippi Valley with a southward-trailing cold front. This front will reach the central and southern Appalachians by Friday morning. This front is then expected to move eastward through central North Carolina Friday afternoon with more rain. The atmosphere might become unstable enough for rumbles of thunder.Once the cold front comes through late Friday or Friday evening, dry air will start to move in, forcing any lingering showers east and out of the region. This dry, westerly flow should bring a clearing sky later Friday night and a good deal of sunshine for the first weekend of the new year. The overall pattern in the wake of Friday's storm system still looks unseasonably mild. So, temperatures during Saturday and Sunday will average around 10 degrees above normal.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell