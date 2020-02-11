A Few Showers Wednesday

A cold front will develop a few showers and storms this afternoon. The severe threat has decreased, but an isolated storm could produce gusty winds. Rain will taper off through the overnight hours.Surface high pressure will settle into the region Wednesday lowering rain chances. Despite a dry start to the day, a warm front will lift North during the afternoon and that could squeeze out a few showers.Highs will warm back to near 70 degrees Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front. More rain will develop during the day as the front moves through the state.The weather dries out just in time for Valentine's Day. Temperatures will also drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. Dry weather sticks around through the weekend as a ridge of high pressure strengthens across the Mid-Atlantic.Next week will start out dry, but another approaching system could bring some rain Tuesday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell