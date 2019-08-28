Clouds Today, Sun Tomorrow

A cold front from the West will up our rain chances for today. Temperatures remain around normal for this time of the year as warmer air in the upper levels intrudes into the region. Things will start to clear after the passage of the frontal boundary and will set us up for much better weather going into the latter part of the week.High pressure will then settle in for Thursday with much lower humidity. Afternoon temperatures will be near average with a wealth of sunshine. Similar story for Friday with high pressure overhead, though we can tack on a few degrees.The forecast becomes more interesting over the weekend as Tropical Storm Dorian moves through the Bahamas on Saturday and nears the Florida coast sometime Saturday night or Sunday. At the same time, a broad trough sweeping across southern Canada and New England will drag a front across the mid-Atlantic and stall it to the north as high pressure moves offshore. This will increase the low and mid-level easterly flow across the Carolinas with deep tropical moisture getting pushed well inland. As such, temperatures should trend slightly below average with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing.A reinforcing trough will move across the Great Lakes and Northeast early next week, finally pushing the front southward and clearing out the deep tropical moisture. This front will serve as a catalyst for some convective activity, however, and the precise position of this feature will determine how high rain chances area.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather