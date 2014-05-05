A Few Storms Friday

Here's the latest track for Tropical Depression Fourteen. pic.twitter.com/aDrWa8dygJ — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) August 20, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A stalled front will remain nearby Friday, and that could spark a few afternoon storms. Highs will still be a few degrees below average reaching the low 80s.As ridging increases from the south and east this weekend, we will gradually see the threat of rainfall diminish especially Sunday. We'll also see a return of more sunshine and increasing heat as surface winds shift back into a more southerly direction.By early next week, the Bermuda high will be back in place, giving us the traditional summertime pattern of partly sunny skies with highs near 90. Convection will fire up with the daytime heating each afternoon and diminish quickly during the evening hours. Storm coverage is likely to be reduced relative to what we'll encounter over the next couple of days; in fact, we could see very little activity by the middle of the week.We continue to watch three spots in the Atlantic.Tropical Depression Fourteen formed late Thursday morning. This will likely not be a threat to North Carolina as it tracks northwest through the Gulf of Mexico. It could make landfall near south Texas early next week.Tropical Depression Thirteen will likely become a tropical storm soon as it moves towards the Bahamas. The latest track has it approaching Florida as a category one hurricane. North Carolina isn't in the cone right now, but it's too early for us to let our guard down. Stay tuned for any changes.A tropical wave just off the coast of Africa now has a 40% chance of development over the next five days. There's plenty of time to watch this system.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell