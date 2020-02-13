Weather

A Few Storms Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Typical summertime weather will continue through the weekend.

High pressure will continue to settle across the western half of the state, but moisture near a stalled front will trigger more scattered storms Saturday. Temperatures will be seasonable for this time of year with highs in the low 90s.


The front will fall apart as high pressure strengthens allowing highs to warm back to the mid 90s Sunday. An isolated shower is still possible Sunday, but most of us will stay dry.

High pressure will start to move east early next week as a cold front approaches the state. Monday will be mainly dry and hot. We'll also feel the return of heat index temperatures in the triple digits.

Dangerous heat index temperatures stick around Tuesday, but we'll have a better chance for a few afternoon storms. The cool front will make better progress into the region Tuesday night, and stall nearby during the end of the week. This will increase our rain chances, especially on Wednesday, and keep our highs near 90 degrees.


Have a great weekend!
-Brittany Bell

