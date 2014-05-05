Weather

A Few Storms This Afternoon

Weather Forecast for June 7, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's shaping up to be another warm and humid day with highs in the mid 80s. A ridge of high pressure remains settled near the region, but there's still enough moisture in place to squeeze out a few showers. We'll see a similar pattern Wednesday, but highs will be a few degrees warmer.

An upper level low will track closer to the region Thursday increasing rain chances. Scattered showers and storms will form mainly during the afternoon, and some of the storms could produce heavy rain.

A cold front will move through the state Saturday, and we'll continue to see pop up storms. Rain chances go down a tad Sunday and Monday as a cold front moves east of the area.

Have a great day!

- Brittany Bell
