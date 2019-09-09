Feeling Like Summer This Week

There's a chance for an isolated severe storm this afternoon. Right now parts of the area are under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Gusty winds will be the main concern. pic.twitter.com/5ey1uxYLrx — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) September 9, 2019

Summer like weather will return to central North Carolina this week.A stalled front will trigger a few shower and storms this afternoon. There's a chance for an isolated stronger storm capable of producing gusty winds. Right now there's a marginal risk for spots along and north of Raleigh.The front will dip south Tuesday, and easterly flow will shave a few degrees of our high temperatures.High pressure builds in midweek warming highs to the 90s.Rain chances go up as we head into the weekend with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.Have a great day!Brittany Bell