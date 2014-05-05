A Foggy Morning, A Mild Afternoon

Another Dense #Fog Advisory for our entire area through 10am. Even if it's not foggy outside your door, be ready for some on the drive in. #FoggyMorning pic.twitter.com/vNUm9cb666 — 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) October 27, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- While we won't be as damp as yesterday morning, there will be low clouds and areas of dense fog to deal with across the Triangle this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10am.A surface area of high pressure will give us nice weather once the clouds and fog burn off. Temperatures this afternoon should be at least as high as they were yesterday afternoon, and even a couple of degrees higher with a southwesterly flow ahead of a weak boundary that approaches from the northwest later in the day.This stalls and then wash out over southern Virginia tonight into tomorrow, giving us more quiet weather.Though it stays quiet for now, we will start to get some clouds back into the area later tonight. That prevents a repeat of widespread clouds and fog for late tonight into early tomorrow, though there could still be a few patches. We'll continue to have some clouds through the day tomorrow as moisture gets drawn up into the Tennessee Valley ahead of Hurricane Zeta. The bulk of the cloudiness will remain to our west though, and overall tomorrow will be another nice day, and mild for late October.We stay rain-free and mild tomorrow night, then the moisture of Zeta will be kicked northeastward ahead of the deep and progressive upper-level low moving out of the Southwest that will head our way for Thursday.The models are starting to suggest that the heaviest rain stays well to our west and north, moving through the Appalachians and up into central Virginia. This is where rain amounts of 2-4 inches are likely.Here in the Triangle, we'll see some periods of rain Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and into the nighttime hours, but while it may rain hard briefly, amounts won't be excessive. There will be a period of gusty winds Thursday evening into the night as well and we are in a risk of severe weather for Thursday into Friday.Sunshine will return Friday afternoon as the flow aloft becomes westerly and ushers in drier air. As high pressure moves over the region for the weekend, it will stay dry and cooler. Southeast flow around the high Sunday, with a front approaching from the west, could trigger a shower somewhere Sunday afternoon, though the percent of precipitation looks pretty low. We'll get a reinforcing shot of cool air for early next week behind that front.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather