A hot and humid weekend on tap

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of high pressure sliding off to the east will allow an area of low pressure and an associated cold front to move through the Northeast; this will approach the Triangle from the northwest later today into tonight. The upper-level high over the Southeast will help keep it dry across the Triangle through the day as it prevents the front from making any sort of quick progress toward us. However, areas on the northwestern side of the Triangle could have a late-day shower or thunderstorm.The better chance for these storms will be tonight when the front sinks south across northern North Carolina. With these storms coming at night, the threat for any severe weather appears very small. This should still be the case tomorrow as the front stalls out across the region. These storms won't be widespread, and again we do not anticipate anything severe with generally weak dynamics.By the end of the weekend, the upper-level flow becomes zonal across the region. With limited help aloft, our main focus will be at the surface where the stalled front will begin to weaken and fall apart as it drifts southward. Moisture lingering over the area will help to trigger an afternoon or evening thunderstorm in some places, but once again we should have only spotty activity. This setup will continue into Monday. The humidity in our area will push heat index values to 105 in spots!Another front will push through the Northeast Monday and sink toward the Triangle Tuesday, and a stronger system will follow that toward the middle or end of the week. Both of these systems will enhance shower and thunderstorm activity, causing more numerous storms and the chance of precipitation outside of the usual afternoon storms.Have a nice weekend!Big Weather