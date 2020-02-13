A hot and humid weekend on tap

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An upper-level ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern this weekend into early next week. This pattern will allow afternoon high temperatures to continue to climb into the middle and upper 90s over the next few days. Dangerous levels of heat are expected, with temperatures feeling like they will be in the 100s in some spots!An increase in humidity is also expected to occur through the first half of next week with a relatively persistent southwesterly flow keeping moisture in place over the area. The increased moisture, combined with strong daytime heating, will help promote atmospheric instability during the afternoon. This will cause spotty showers and thunderstorms to pop up in areas throughout the Triangle during the afternoon and evening hours. Spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms are generally expected through most of next week with a stationary subtropical ridge over the ocean keeping instability over the region.Temperatures are expected to return to near-normal levels towards the end of next week as the upper-level ridge over the region begins to dissipate. By Thursday, a weak upper-level trough is expected to fill in over the region, which will help bring temperatures down into the lower 90s for most of the area, while also promoting continued atmospheric instability over the region into next weekend.Have a nice weekend!Steve Stewart