A Little Warmer Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cold front will move through the state tonight, but things will stay dry. Highs will actually be a few degrees warmer Friday afternoon reaching the upper 50s and low 60s. Morning clouds will give way to more sun during the afternoon.A second front moves east Friday evening dropping highs this weekend to the upper 40s. Lows will fall to the low 20s early Sunday morning. Despite chilly air, high pressure will keep things sunny this weekend.Monday will be wet due to an approaching area of low pressure. Some of that rain could linger through early Tuesday. Cold high pressure drops highs Wednesday to the low 40s.Another low pressure system will bring more rain Thursday. Highs will still be unseasonably cool only reaching the low 40s. With that cold air in place there are some questions regarding if we'll see any wintry precipitation across central North Carolina. Right now, it's too early to say, but stay tuned for any changes.Have a great evening!-Brittany