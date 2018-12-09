Messy and very dangerous travel conditions will be in place today with a wintry mix across the Triangle. Snow will fall heavily at times this morning before mixing with and changing to sleet and rain.Precipitation will remain all snow to the north and west of Raleigh where temperatures will be a bit colder. Some roads will be impassable today, especially heading west from the city.Warmer air aloft will change the snow over to sleet and rain around Raleigh heading into the late morning and afternoon hours, with a plain chilly rain to the south and east. Heavy snow will continue west and north of the Triangle through the afternoon. As the storm center moves out to sea tonight, a mainly light wintry mix will linger tomorrow night into Monday morning, continuing slippery and treacherous travel.Storm total snow and sleet is expected to end up around 3-6 inches in Raleigh, with some slightly higher totals towards Chapel Hill and Durham, 8-12" towards Roxboro and an inch or so for the northern counties near and east of Interstate 95. There will be a foot or more of snow west of the Triangle toward the mountains where the cold air will be more entrenched.Drier air will move in from the north on Monday afternoon, but it will probably remain cloudy and cold the rest of the day.High pressure builds in from the west Tuesday and Wednesday with sun on Tuesday and partial sun Wednesday, but watch for black ice and slippery travel at night.Have a good Sunday and stay safe!Bigweather