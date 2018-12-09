WEATHER

Winter Storm Warning

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather 10 p.m. Dec. 8, 2018

Messy and very dangerous travel conditions will be in place today with a wintry mix across the Triangle. Snow will fall heavily at times this morning before mixing with and changing to sleet and rain.

Precipitation will remain all snow to the north and west of Raleigh where temperatures will be a bit colder. Some roads will be impassable today, especially heading west from the city.

Warmer air aloft will change the snow over to sleet and rain around Raleigh heading into the late morning and afternoon hours, with a plain chilly rain to the south and east. Heavy snow will continue west and north of the Triangle through the afternoon. As the storm center moves out to sea tonight, a mainly light wintry mix will linger tomorrow night into Monday morning, continuing slippery and treacherous travel.

Storm total snow and sleet is expected to end up around 3-6 inches in Raleigh, with some slightly higher totals towards Chapel Hill and Durham, 8-12" towards Roxboro and an inch or so for the northern counties near and east of Interstate 95. There will be a foot or more of snow west of the Triangle toward the mountains where the cold air will be more entrenched.

Drier air will move in from the north on Monday afternoon, but it will probably remain cloudy and cold the rest of the day.

High pressure builds in from the west Tuesday and Wednesday with sun on Tuesday and partial sun Wednesday, but watch for black ice and slippery travel at night.

Have a good Sunday and stay safe!

Bigweather


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Watch live: Snow storm pushes through Raleigh
NC snow forecast: Heavy snow arrives in parts of the Triangle
NC snow storm: Duke Energy warns 500,000 could lose power
LIST: Businesses closed due to winter weather
More Weather
Top Stories
Watch live: Snow storm pushes through Raleigh
NC snow forecast: Heavy snow arrives in parts of the Triangle
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
LIST: Businesses closed due to winter weather
NC snow storm: Duke Energy warns 500,000 could lose power
Family, friends say goodbye to Hania Aguilar
How to see the 'Christmas comet' in the sky this month
Former Miss Kentucky charged with sending nude photos to a student
Show More
Shy people more likely to get 'hangxiety' after drinking, study suggests
VIDEO: Cary Christmas Parade draws crowds
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
WATCH: Chapel Hill-Carrboro Holiday Parade
For first time, prosecutors connect Trump to a federal crime
More News