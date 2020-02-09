Weather

A Mild Monday

Tonight will feature some higher clouds streaming in from the disturbance approaching from out west. Despite this, it will still be perceived as a largely clear night across the Triangle.

A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing clouds Monday, and this system might bring some rain as early as the late afternoon in areas just to our west. Steadier rain will arrive Monday night and continue, heavily at times, into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts 0.75 of an inch to 1.50 inches will be common during this time. This front will push south of the Triangle Tuesday night, but will try to lift back north over the area Wednesday. Clouds will continue to dominate over sunshine.

Low pressure developing over the lower Mississippi River Valley later Wednesday will move northeastward Thursday and drag a trailing cold front across the area, bringing another round of rain.

Since many of the area streams and rivers are running high and causing flooding in flood-prone areas, the additional rounds of rain this week can prolong and even expand the ongoing flooding across the region.

In the wake of the front, drier, brisk and much chillier conditions will return for Friday. As high pressure settles over the Carolinas on Saturday, sunshine will prevail and temperatures will rebound.

Have a great evening!

-Brittany Bell
Steve Stewart


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified
WATCH: Stars arrive at Oscars red carpet in Hollywood
1 found dead after Sampson County mobile home fire
Oscars 2020 Live: When, how to watch
PHOTOS: Oscars 2020 red carpet fashion
Panthers give surprise gift to students month after school hit by tornado
Print your 2020 Oscars ballot here
Show More
Duke clutches out nail-biting overtime win against Tar Heels, 98-96
Cumberland Co. hosts pet toy drive for rescue animals
2 Earth Fare employees file lawsuit as grocery chain closes
Man accused of driving van into FL GOP voter registration tent
Adoption put on hold for family amid coronavirus outbreak
More TOP STORIES News