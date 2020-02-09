A Mild Monday

Tonight will feature some higher clouds streaming in from the disturbance approaching from out west. Despite this, it will still be perceived as a largely clear night across the Triangle.A cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing clouds Monday, and this system might bring some rain as early as the late afternoon in areas just to our west. Steadier rain will arrive Monday night and continue, heavily at times, into Tuesday. Rainfall amounts 0.75 of an inch to 1.50 inches will be common during this time. This front will push south of the Triangle Tuesday night, but will try to lift back north over the area Wednesday. Clouds will continue to dominate over sunshine.Low pressure developing over the lower Mississippi River Valley later Wednesday will move northeastward Thursday and drag a trailing cold front across the area, bringing another round of rain.Since many of the area streams and rivers are running high and causing flooding in flood-prone areas, the additional rounds of rain this week can prolong and even expand the ongoing flooding across the region.In the wake of the front, drier, brisk and much chillier conditions will return for Friday. As high pressure settles over the Carolinas on Saturday, sunshine will prevail and temperatures will rebound.Have a great evening!-Brittany BellSteve Stewart