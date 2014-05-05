A Nice Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A disturbance has helped to develop spotty showers near the Virginia border. Some of those showers could drift south across the area, but rain will be hit or miss. Much like last night, the clouds around early will be giving way to a mostly clear sky as high pressure builds across the region. It will be another chilly night with overnight lows dropping to the mid 40s.High pressure will slowly push east throughout the day tomorrow, winding up centered offshore later in the day. It will start off sunny, but mid-level moisture will increase during the afternoon and clouds will start to build in in advance of the next disturbance. A warm front tries to extend into the area near the Virginia border Sunday and that could spark an isolated shower. Most of us will stay dry.High pressure will settle nearby Monday and Tuesday. That will push the warm from south and give us a chance for a few showers.High pressure strengthens midweek warming highs to the 80s.Have a great weekend!-Brittany Bell