A weak frontal boundary sliding south across the area today will lead to a mixture of clouds and sunshine and a shower or thunderstorm for some places in the afternoon and early evening.It will still be warm again with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s once again.Temperatures will lower a bit heading into the weekend in the wake of the front falling back into the low 80s Saturday and middle 80s on Sunday. Each day looks mostly rain-free with a blend of sun and clouds.With a broad upper-level ridge in place through much of next week, temperatures will continue to be above average along with higher-than-normal humidity levels.In terms of rainfall, most days will be dry for most of the area. However, a stray shower in spots will be possible each day through the middle of next week with the moisture in place.Late next week a front may slowly approach the region, increasing the chances for showers and thunderstorms.Have a great weekend!Bigweather