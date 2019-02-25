Winds will die down tonight with temperatures cooling down to the 30s.Tomorrow will be another nice day with sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 60s.A weak storm will pass by to our south on Wednesday; a little rain may fall in the southern parts of the viewing area.Then, a second storm will approach from the west on Thursday with more clouds followed by a chance of rain Friday and Saturday.Sunshine will return on Sunday.Have a great week and don't forget the sunglasses today!-Brittany Bell