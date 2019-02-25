Winds will die down tonight with temperatures cooling down to the 30s.
Tomorrow will be another nice day with sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 60s.
A weak storm will pass by to our south on Wednesday; a little rain may fall in the southern parts of the viewing area.
Then, a second storm will approach from the west on Thursday with more clouds followed by a chance of rain Friday and Saturday.
Sunshine will return on Sunday.
Have a great week and don't forget the sunglasses today!
-Brittany Bell
