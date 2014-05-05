A Taste of Spring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An area of high pressure will be building eastward through the Deep South over the next couple of days. We'll also get a decently strong ridge for this time of year in the upper part of the atmosphere.Though some low clouds and fog are still lingering at this hour, the satellite shows the coverage diminishing, and we clear out after sunrise.Most of today will be sunny, and breezy with gusts to 30 mph possible, as the trough pulls away and we mix down some of the stronger winds aloft. With sunshine and a southwest flow developing, temperatures recover back into the mid-60s, and tomorrow will be even warmer with 70s in spots! It may still be a bit breezy, but not as much as today, as winds aloft aren't quite as strong tomorrow.The next storm system to head through the Northeast will drag a cold front our way tomorrow night; this will stall out in our vicinity on Thursday. Despite an increase in clouds and some lowering of the temperature, this front doesn't have a lot of moisture with it. This means a dry, cooler day for Thursday with clouds at times.There is a slug of moisture working eastward on Friday, associated with a fast-moving 500-mb shortwave. The models are a bit slower today than they were yesterday, which keeps us dry through Thursday night and perhaps even into Friday morning. However, we start to see some rain developing by midday Friday, and the best chance of rain right now is Friday afternoon and night. There could still be a little rain around into early on Saturday, but this doesn't linger for long. The rain will be accompanied by a pool of cooler air, and temperatures will drop back down into the 40s.Current modeling then keeps us dry through the majority of Saturday, as that first system leaves and a cold front remains off to our northwest. Timing on when that front moves into the region is somewhat questionable; the American model wants to bring rain back in before the end of the day, but the European holds it off until the nighttime hours.Sunday seems the more likely day for rain, as the front moves into the area and stalls, with an area of high pressure moving by to the north.Another wave may move along the front Sunday night into Monday, which could keep us on the wetter side into the start of next week. How wet will depend on where exactly that front sets up; this will also influence how warm/cool we may be. My current feeling is that the front will be just to our north, keeping the weather more showery with a chance for us to jump back into the 60s.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather