A Warm Start to September

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It turned out to be the active weather day we were expecting yesterday and overnight as we saw rounds of heavy thunderstorms that led to flash flooding move across the area. Many spots saw between 2-4 inches of rainfall with a few locations reporting 8+ inches!Fortunately, the rain is now moving out of the area, so we start to dry out some this morning.While today will not be as active as yesterday in terms of heavy rainfall, there will still be a few pop-up storms around the Triangle this afternoon. There is still the potential for heavy thunderstorms to produce flash flooding, especially in areas that already saw excessive rainfall.A broad upper-level ridge of high pressure will begin building over the Southeast starting tomorrow, helping to dry out the region. However, a spotty afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out with a frontal boundary still in place along the East Coast.The ridge will continue to crest over the southeast Thursday and Friday, bringing hot and humid conditions to the Triangle as temperatures soar into the 90s under mostly sunny skies. Given the combination of high heat and humidity, The heat index will be in the low 100s at times.A surface cold front will slowly drop down into the state Friday night which will bring the slight chance for a thunderstorm, but most places will stay dry given the lack of heating overnight.With the front dropping off to our south for the weekend, we will see dry and pleasant air across the area.By early next week, another cold front will approach the East Coast, potentially bringing the chance for a few more thunderstorms, but there still remains uncertainty with how this all pans out.Have a great Tuesday!Big Weather