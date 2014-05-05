A Wet and Chilly Tuesday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure now over New York brought us one of the chilliest afternoons of the month so far after driving a cold front into south Georgia. Temperatures are 20 degrees lower than yesterday afternoon.The storm system that brought around 2 feet of snow to Denver over the weekend will be moving eastward across Missouri and Illinois tonight. It will track through the Ohio Valley tomorrow. As the storm comes eastward, rain will return overnight, breaking out first along and north of the front to our south and then continuing through at least tomorrow morning as the storm comes eastward. The rain will wind down during the midday hours as the associated cold front moves through and ends up south and east of us. Rainfall totals look to be around half of an inch before the rain tapers off and ends from west to east in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 40s.We'll get a break in the rain Wednesday, but clouds linger due to another approaching storm. It will warm up and get back well into the 60s to near 70 as the next storm crossing the Plains lifts the front back to the north.Rain will break out Wednesday night across the Triangle as the storm moves up into the Ohio Valley, then the cold front associated with the storm will come through Thursday afternoon and evening. We'll pick up some locally heavy showers and thunderstorms with that front, and there may even be enough dynamics to make any thunderstorms locally severe with damaging winds and hail.By Friday, that storm should be pulling away from the mid-Atlantic coast, but a cold front will press down from the north. This will keep some rain lingering over the area, especially in the morning. Northeasterly flow behind the front will keep it chilly, only in the 50s.High pressure will take over for the weekend with dry, cool conditions.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell