A Wet and Cool Weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Get ready for a roller coast ride in terms of temperatures over the next few days as a messy weather pattern unfolds.

An area of low pressure and a cold front will move across the state Saturday sparking scattered showers. We will start out Saturday with isolated to widely scattered showers. Numerous showers and storms will form during the afternoon. There is a low chance for severe weather Saturday afternoon. Right now, most of the area is under a marginal risk, level 1 out 5. Damaging winds will be the main threat. Rain clears from west to east Saturday night.

A few showers are possible early Sunday, and things dry out during the afternoon. Clouds will stick around during the afternoon and that will keep highs down to the upper 60s.
Conditions improve markedly for Memorial Day as a dip in the Jetstream moves east of the area. It will be sunny with pleasant highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, but rain chances go up late next week.

Have a great weekend!
-Brittany Bell

