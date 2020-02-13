A Wet Start This Week

After a nice evening, dry weather will remain in place tonight. High pressure will slide off the Southeast coast with more of a southerly flow in place. High and mid-levels moisten up quickly overnight as low pressure tracks across the southern Plains and the associated upper-level trough digs into the Mississippi Valley. Plenty of high- and mid-level cloudiness will stream in overnight in the west-southwesterly flow aloft.Cloud cover will lower and thicken tomorrow morning. It will be a dry start to the day but as moisture levels increase and the storm system nears from the west some rain will break out in the afternoon. The primary low will track into the Ohio Valley Monday night. This will keep a mild, moist flow across the area with pockets of rain through the night.It will be a damp start to the day Tuesday, but there will likely be a break in the precipitation Tuesday as the initial main surge of moisture heads off the eastern seaboard. While the primary surface low will continue to swirl near the Great Lakes, a secondary surface low will develop over southern Virginia Tuesday night, then lift northeast along the mid-Atlantic coast Wednesday. Meanwhile, southwesterly flow will keep things mild for us Tuesday and there can even be some breaks of sunshine.With the secondary low taking over the associated cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday along with a couple of showers. It will be one more mild day before chillier air filters in behind the front Wednesday night.It will be noticeably chillier Thursday with a gusty westerly breeze in place. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s despite some sunshine returning. Brisk winds will remain in place Friday.At this point, it looks like high pressure will promote dry and chilly weather heading into next weekend.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell