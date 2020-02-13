A Wet Thursday

A line of storms will push across central North Carolina Thursday afternoon and some of those could be severe. Right now we're under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main threat. pic.twitter.com/0Psm2vWOkx — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) June 10, 2020

A flash flood watch is in effect through Friday morning. 1-3" of rain is possible pic.twitter.com/MMNdPuBgZK — Brittany Bell (@BrittanyABC11) June 11, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We'll see our highest chance for rain Thursday. Scattered showers and storms are possible due to a cold front moving through the state. An isolated severe storm is possible this afternoon. Right now we're under a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5. Damaging winds will be the main concern.There's also the potential for flash flooding. A flash flood watch is in effect from noon Thursday through 8am Friday. A total of 1-3 inches of rain could fall across central North Carolina.Friday will be cooler and slightly less humid after the passage of the cold front on Thursday. There will be an opportunity for a few brief showers or isolated thunderstorms, but most of the day will be dry.Saturday-Wednesday will be seasonable with temperatures in the 80s and a mixture of sun and clouds.Each day offers the possibility of an isolated shower but none of these days will be a washout.Have a great day!-Brittany Bell