Weather

A Wet Week Ahead

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- The sky early on this Memorial Day remains fairly cloudy in the wake of a series of showers and thunderstorms which moved through the Triangle yesterday afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to push down from the north and east today, which will be promoting drier conditions for most of the Triangle. That being said, it will take a while for the clouds to break for some sunshine. Those places which will have the greatest chance for a shower or thunderstorm later

this afternoon will be limited to places located well to the west and south.

Tonight will turn partly cloudy, and it will be dry.

Tomorrow reveals a similar setup, as high pressure starts to weaken a bit over the region, but it will still keep any shower or thunderstorm confined to areas located well to the south and west. It will become a bit more humid tomorrow afternoon as the prevailing wind flow around that ridge of high pressure starts to shift to the east-southeast. This will create a more onshore flow, funneling more moisture into much of the viewing area. Sticky conditions are expected to linger for the remainder of the week as this southeasterly flow persists.

As this high pressure weakens further on Wednesday, we start seeing some rain with embedded thunder returning to the Triangle.

An upper-level trough currently over Florida will be lifting northward ahead of a deep closed low. That upper-level low will be moving eastward out of the southern Plains before reaching the Tennessee Valley. The end result will be a fairly unsettled pattern throughout the Southeast for an extended period of time.

A cold front is then expected to arrive late next weekend, followed by high pressure from the Great Lakes with drier and cooler conditions by next Monday.

Have a safe Memorial Day!

Big Weather


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 23,222 COVID-19 cases in NC, 7 more deaths reported
At least 5 vehicles involved in crash on I-95 near Dunn
ReOpen NC to hold 'Freedom Rally' across NC on Memorial Day
Keselowski holds off Johnson to win Coca-Cola 600
2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at South Carolina party
NC State Fair foodies line up in cars to grab their favorite treats
White House bans travel to US from Brazil to limit COVID-19
Show More
Crowd of fans pack stands at ACE Speedway
Quaran-Hole challenge raises money for cancer research
Man shot by NC deputy near outdoor church service
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
3 men shot in Durham parking lot
More TOP STORIES News