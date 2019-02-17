A storm system will pass to the north tonight and swing a cool front across the Appalachians and into the Triangle by daybreak tomorrow.Rain will continue tonight and then come to an end tomorrow morning as the front moves through. Clouds will break for some sun behind the front tomorrow afternoon, and it will become nice and mild.High pressure passing by to the north will provide dry and seasonable conditions tomorrow night and Tuesday morning, then rain will return Tuesday night from a storm center developing near the upper Texas coast. The storm will track to the northeast across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday and then off the East Coast on Thursday. This will cause clouds and rain at times over the Carolinas Tuesday night into Thursday. It will be on the chilly side Wednesday with highs in the 40s, then it warms up on Thursday as a cool front moves in from the northwest with high temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. The cool front will cross the Triangle later Thursday and then stall nearby on Friday and Saturday as a new wave of low pressure tracks to the northeast along the front. This will continue clouds and wet weather both Friday and Saturday.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell