WEATHER

Rain Monday Morning

EMBED </>More Videos

A storm system will pass to the north tonight and swing a cool front across the Appalachians and into the Triangle by daybreak tomorrow.
Rain will continue tonight and then come to an end tomorrow morning as the front moves through. Clouds will break for some sun behind the front tomorrow afternoon, and it will become nice and mild.

High pressure passing by to the north will provide dry and seasonable conditions tomorrow night and Tuesday morning, then rain will return Tuesday night from a storm center developing near the upper Texas coast. The storm will track to the northeast across the Tennessee Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday and then off the East Coast on Thursday. This will cause clouds and rain at times over the Carolinas Tuesday night into Thursday. It will be on the chilly side Wednesday with highs in the 40s, then it warms up on Thursday as a cool front moves in from the northwest with high temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. The cool front will cross the Triangle later Thursday and then stall nearby on Friday and Saturday as a new wave of low pressure tracks to the northeast along the front. This will continue clouds and wet weather both Friday and Saturday.

Have a great evening!
Brittany Bell


Check the radar anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherdurham county newsrainsnow
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Record-setting wind gust recorded at Grandfather Mountain
Car crushed in Ohio crash on I-70
Polar vortex in 1899 brought subzero temps to North Carolina
Warmer weather headed back to the Triangle, but so is the rain
More Weather
Top Stories
Raleigh man's charges upgraded after child dies from skull fracture
Man dies after shooting in Raleigh parking deck
Florida inmate saves infant from locked SUV using car theft skills
Investigation underway after body found in Sampson County home
Ahoy! Golden Girls themed cruise to set sail in 2020
CAFA Chinese Spring Festival GALA held at Memorial Hall at UNC
VIDEO: 2 Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania
Woman defends herself, stabs Raleigh home intruder
Show More
Garner father charged after accidentally shooting 14-year-old son
Police: New evidence 'shifted the trajectory' of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Man charged in murder of Rocky Mount woman
HOW IT WORKS: Using your Amazon Prime account for discounts at Whole Foods
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
More News