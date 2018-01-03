WEATHER

ABC11 wants you to be winter storm ready

EMBED </>More Videos

What winter weather the Triangle can expect to see this year (WTVD)

ABC11 wants you to be winter storm ready.

Here's what you need to know before the next winter storm hits



EMBED More News Videos

Andrea Blanford goes shopping to show you items to include in your winter prep kit.


WATCH: Highlights from this year's Winter Weather Special

What the winter outlook is for this year and years to come.
EMBED More News Videos

What winter weather the Triangle can expect to see this year



Ever wonder what goes into a school's decision to close? Well, we got answers!

EMBED More News Videos

How schools decide whether to close down or not


Want to keep your home safe from winter storm damage? Here are some tips on how to winterize your home.

EMBED More News Videos

Tips on winterizing your home

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwinter weather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
Drenching rain hits Big Island as hurricane approaches
Warmer Air by Sunday
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News