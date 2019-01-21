WEATHER

Frigid temps mean packed house at Durham Rescue Mission

About 450 men and women have been staying at the Durham Resuce Mission while cold weather sweeps through.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
The brutally cold temperatures mean more activity than usual at the Durham Rescue Mission.

The shelter is running Operation Warm Shelter, an extra effort to take in those without a place to stay on these freezing days.

In all, there have been just shy of 450 men and women utilizing the Mission's shelters over the past several days.

The Director of Operations said they try their best to get the word out in advance of the extreme cold.

For safety purposes, staff interview each person before they're allowed to stay in their shelters.

Mission officials said your donations are always welcome.
