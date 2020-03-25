Weather

AccuWeather: 2020 Atlantic hurricane season forecast calls for 'above-normal' tropical activity

Though coronavirus is in the spotlight right now, it would be handy to remember that we are nearly two months out from the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. On top of last year's hectic hurricane season, forecasters are anticipating another busy year.

Hurricane season starts on June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, AccuWeather's meteorologists believe the Atlantic basin will see 14 to 18 tropical storms during this upcoming season. Of those storms, seven to nine of those are expected to become hurricanes and two to four are predicted to strengthen into major hurricanes.

"It's going to be an above-normal season," said Dan Kottlowski, AccuWeather's top hurricane expert. "On a normal year, we have around 12 storms, six hurricanes and roughly three major hurricanes."

Forecasters believe the country will see two to four impacts.

"These could be direct hits or a storm scraping the coast but still causing impacts," he said.

According to AccuWeather, 2019 season marked the fourth year in a row of above-average activity in the basin and tied with 1969 for the fourth most-active hurricane season on record.

While we are still a few months out from hurricane season, forecasters urge residents living on or near the coast to make hurricane plans.

RELATED: How to prepare for a hurricane

Last year, three of the most notable 18 hurricanes were hurricane Dorian, Lorenzo and Humberto causing more than $11 billion in damage. Hurricane Dorian being the most significant to North Carolina after leaving severe damage to the coastal and central region of North Carolina.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernchurricane dorianweathertropical weatherhurricanenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC State Treasurer tests positive for COVID-19
Here's what Durham's stay-at-home order means
Duke Hospital joins study to test potential COVID-19 treatment
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
$2 trillion virus rescue bill hits late snags in Senate
26-year-old Fayetteville Tech student killed in shooting
Durham woman feeds more than 100 families during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
Nat'l Cathedral finds 5K masks in crypt, donates them to local hospitals
34-year-old's COVID-19 death should be a wake-up call, friend says
Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, health workers
Walmart adding sneeze guards to help prevent COVID-19 spread
FDA warns patients EpiPens may malfunction
More TOP STORIES News