High pressure will continue to usher in quiet weather on Thursday. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.Friday will start off dry, but rain chances will increase during the day due to a warm front lifting north. Some of that rain will last through Friday evening.An active pattern sticks around for the weekend as an upper level low sends various waves of energy our direction. Scattered storms will develop with highs near average.Early next week we'll continue to see pop up storm with highs near 90 degrees.Have a great evening!Brittany Bell