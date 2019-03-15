Weather

Adorable video: Holly Springs toddlers sing song about weather

EMBED <>More Videos

This video of toddlers at Sunrise United Methodist Church Preschool singing about the weather is warming our hearts!

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A video of a group of toddlers singing about the weather is warming our hearts!

The video stars Ms. Mary Kay's 3 year old class at Sunrise United Methodist Church Preschool.

The clip shows a song and dance featuring a few simple questions: "What's the weather, what's the weather like today? Is it stormy? Is it cloudy? is it rainy out today?"

Watch the video above for the full cuteness.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherholly springsmusictoddlerweather
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Severe weather risk: Thunderstorms, showers possible in Wake County
Don't pay up if you get this property deed notice
Cameron Village post office moving locations
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Blue Bell 'Strawberry Cheesecake' ice cream returns to stores
Florida man robs store as Spiderman
NC State grad, NASA astronaut Christina Koch safely arrives at ISS
Show More
Carrboro rape suspect accused of 2nd rape involving a child
NC Republicans file bill to force county sheriffs to work with ICE
North Carolina teacher pay rises; educators say figures are skewed
Zion's perfection lifts Duke past Syracuse 84-72 in ACC Tournament
Sephora cuts ties with Loughlin's daughter amid admissions scandal
More TOP STORIES News