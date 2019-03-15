Adorable video: Holly Springs toddlers sing song about weather

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A video of a group of toddlers singing about the weather is warming our hearts!
The video stars Ms. Mary Kay's 3 year old class at Sunrise United Methodist Church Preschool.
The clip shows a song and dance featuring a few simple questions: "What's the weather, what's the weather like today? Is it stormy? Is it cloudy? is it rainy out today?"
Watch the video above for the full cuteness.
