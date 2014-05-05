Afternoon Rain Friday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morning clouds cleared during the afternoon giving way to a beautiful afternoon. It will be quiet and cold this evening. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 30s.Friday will start out dry, but an approaching cold front will bring rain during the afternoon. Rain develops mainly after 2-3pm, and most the showers will clear out of the area around midnight.An upper level low will swing through the area Saturday which will at least keep a lot of clouds in place over the region. There's a small chance for an isolated sprinkle, but most of the area will stay dry. By Sunday, the upper level low will move away and ridging will build into the region aloft with high pressure over the Southeast at the surface. This give us a chilly and sunny finish to the weekend.Monday will see another disturbance moving through the region with a lot of clouds. There will be limited moisture, but a brief shower or two is possible as that moves through the region. Behind it, Tuesday will bring more sunshine as high pressure builds across the Southeast.High pressure keeps things quiet Wednesday. A developing storm system could bring more rain Thursday.Have a great evening!-Brittany Bell