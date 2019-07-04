Afternoon storms drench area, more possible on July Fourth evening

Powerful afternoon storms already moved through the Triangle early Thursday afternoon, knocking out power to several thousand Durham residents.
Also in Durham, a tree fell, smashing a house, and a lightning strike apparently started a fire at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Presidents Drive. No one was injured but Durham firefighters remain at the scene.
Scattered storms remain a possibility across the region this afternoon and early evening. Since they are not moving very quickly, heavy rain (up to 2 to 3 inches in a few storms) will be the main threat. There could be isolated damaging winds and lightning.
The storms should diminish rather quickly around sunset (8:35 p.m.), but a few could linger toward 9:30 p.m. when fireworks start.
There is a Marginal Risk (Cat1 of 5) for severe weather this afternoon. Any storm that fires could produce damaging winds.
The good news, ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker said he thinks most everybody will get their celebrations in.
"I think they will get them in. I just think they will be delayed in some spots," Big Weather said.
Following a couple days of oppressive heat, a relief is in sight.
Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler Thursday than Wednesday, but the humidity will be higher. So the heat index will be the same as Wednesday, up to 101 in the Triangle, up to 106 in the Sandhills.
But Friday temperatures will fall to the upper 80s and stay there or just above 90 for the next few days.