eye on the gulf

TROPICAL UPDATE: All quiet in the tropics

HOUSTON, Texas -- No immediate tropical threats.

One area of potential development in the Atlantic has just a 0% chance of developing due to cooler waters and high shear. There is also a fairly impressive swatch of Saharan dust coming off the coast of Africa, which tends to inhibit tropical storm development in that region. While there are no immediate threats, we'll continue to monitor the tropics all season long.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

