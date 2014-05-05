Weather

AM Clouds, Some PM Sun Tomorrow

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be cloudy with some drizzle around. Clouds will hang tough for tomorrow morning but we will see some peaks of sunshine by late morning/early afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Both days offer a mixture of sun and clouds. There's only a slight chance for a shower for Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Zeta will bring showers and a few storms to the Carolinas Thursday into Friday.


By Saturday, all is quiet and dry but very cool for Halloween.

Be Well & Stay Safe!

Robert Johnson
