AM Clouds, Some PM Sun Tomorrow

5PM TROPICAL UPDATE#Zeta will become a hurricane tonight or early tomorrow before making landfall along the Yucatan. Then, it will make landfall Wed between the Louisiana coast & Florida panhandle . We'll see showers, a few storms from Zeta's remnants Thu/Fri. Watching it all. pic.twitter.com/EsiuNzZxw4 — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) October 25, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be cloudy with some drizzle around. Clouds will hang tough for tomorrow morning but we will see some peaks of sunshine by late morning/early afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Both days offer a mixture of sun and clouds. There's only a slight chance for a shower for Wednesday.Tropical Storm Zeta will bring showers and a few storms to the Carolinas Thursday into Friday.By Saturday, all is quiet and dry but very cool for Halloween.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson