AM Fog, Some PM Sun Tomorrow

80s in October? Can’t complain 😎 pic.twitter.com/jjQxKDbxRl — Robert Johnson (@RobJohnsonABC11) October 21, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern through Saturday. Temperatures will remain near 80 in the Triangle (our average high this time of year is 71) and overnight lows will be around 60 (average is 48).We'll continue to see areas of dense fog for the next several mornings until the fog evaporates by midmorning and clouds break for sunshine late into the morning/early afternoon.By Sunday, a weak cold front will approach the Carolinas and bring a few showers for the second half of the weekend. However, much of Sunday will be dry.A stronger cold from arrives for the middle of next week and will bring more clouds to our vicinity on Tuesday and some rain by Wednesday.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson