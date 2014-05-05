AM Fog, Warm Afternoon Again

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tonight will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the upper 50s in the Triangle and around 60 in the Sandhills. Once again, watch for areas of dense, patchy fog that will develop late tonight and persist past sunrise tomorrow morning.Tomorrow will be very similar today - another warm day with highs near 80 under a partly sunny sky.Remnant moisture from Zeta combined with an approaching cold front arrives Thursday and persists into Friday. There will be little to no rain for the Sandhills whereas the Triangle could see only up to half an inch of rain. Areas northwest of the Triangle will only see an inch of rain at most, so flooding will not be an issue. The main issue Thursday into Friday will be gusty winds.By late morning on Friday, we'll begin to dry out and see sunshine to end the day.It'll be bright but much cooler for Halloween with temperatures not even reaching 60 degrees.And don't forget to turn the clocks back Saturday night before Daylight Saving Time ends officially on Sunday, November 1st at 2am.November begins with a mixture of sun and clouds but still rather cool for this time of the year.Be Well & Stay Safe!Robert Johnson