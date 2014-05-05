Weather

AM Showers & Storms, Warm & Muggy Today

EMBED <>More Videos

Nightly weather forecast for June 3, 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This morning we will have showers and storms, mainly after 7am. One or two of those storms will be strong, so a severe thunderstorm warning or two is not out of the question. The main threat with any severe weather today will be a damaging wind gust.


By the afternoon and evening, expect partly sunny skies. It'll remain warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. By the evening, only a lingering shower or isolated storm will be around.

This weekend will be pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. It will be humid though. In addition, expect a few showers or isolated storm, each day, in the afternoon and evening.

Rain chances ramp up slightly for Monday and Tuesday.

Happy Friday!
Robert Johnson
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersnowweatherraindurham county news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham Bulls pitcher hit in the head by batted ball
Experts say kids should get COVID vaccine when they can
Low-income Raleigh residents feeling the crunch of real estate boom
Community neighboring NC State fairgrounds fear parking lot plans
Staal scores in OT, Hurricanes beat Lightning in Game 3
Wake County deputy has 2nd surgery, suspect appears in court
Troubleshooter helps woman who had been waiting 220+ days for unemployment
Show More
WEATHER: Rain moves through central North Carolina
$300-a-week federal aid would end for unemployed under NC House bill
'I'm a lucky guy': Coach K reminisces on legendary career
Current and former Duke players react to Coach K's retirement
Businesses near NC State hope to avoid slow summer this year
More TOP STORIES News