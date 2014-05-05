AM Showers & Warmer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We did get some sprinkles in the area yesterday as things moistened up across the region, and we still have some light rain and drizzle falling across the area this morning. This is as the low pressure that has been spinning off the Southeast coast since the weekend that is finally moving northward. The low is currently down near Wilmington, and will move northward across eastern North Carolina today. As the low lifts to the north of our latitude into Virginia this afternoon, the flow should spin around to the west and dry things out. Though it will remain rather cloudy, we begin to see some breaks in the clouds late in the afternoon. Lower clouds may fill back in late tonight into early tomorrow morning after some initial partial clearing toward evening.Once we get behind this feature, our surface flow will be taken over by high pressure over the southwestern Atlantic. The southwest flow around that high and ahead of the next front will boost the warmth for tomorrow into Friday. Tomorrow will be dry with some sunshine, though we do have to watch for a bit of rain close by to the west as a warm front lifts northward. Both the American model and the European bring some of the rain eastward into the Triangle; we didn't add anything into the forecast yet, but we did make it a little cloudier.The next cold front comes across the area on Friday with a scattered to broken line of showers/thunderstorms. It doesn't look to be a big rain event with the upper-level energy tracking northeastward well to our north. It will only be an hour or so of showers/thunder that ends by the early afternoon. The models are starting to show some pretty good clearing during the afternoon as the front gets to our east. The breeze picks up ahead of the front tomorrow night into Friday, and this brings in much warmer air. We likely stay in the 60s tomorrow night and will get up to the 80s Friday as clouds break for some sunshine.We do end up with this front stalling our to the south for Saturday, and will have to watch the next upper-level energy that could act upon the front. That means some showers or even an area of steadier rain for Saturday night, then low pressure associated with that upper-level energy will have a trailing cold front that comes across our area on Sunday. The models currently look much less wet than they did yesterday, though the American still brings numerous showers. The European focuses most of the rain to our south.Have a great Hump Day!Big Weather